349 Princeton Ct. "Johnson Ranch - POOL" - A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home with approx. 1670 s.f. A large great room with fireplace. Formal dining area, Breakfast nook, Nice kitchen with lots of cupboards and tile counters. Indoor laundry. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Huge master with balcony and private master bath. Beautiful Pool in backyard. Pool service is included. 2 car garage. Nice courtyard in front. Eureka School District! *Pets Negotiable. Tenants pay all utilities. 12 month lease. Avail 4/4/2020. Rent = $2395 Deposit = $2700. Take Douglas east and turn right on East Roseville Parkway, right on Village Dr. Left on Palatia, right on Martinique and left on Princeton Ct.



(RLNE2350816)