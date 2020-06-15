All apartments in Roseville
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

349 Princeton Ct.

349 Princeton Court · (916) 353-1900
Location

349 Princeton Court, Roseville, CA 95661
Johnson Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 349 Princeton Ct. · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
349 Princeton Ct. "Johnson Ranch - POOL" - A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home with approx. 1670 s.f. A large great room with fireplace. Formal dining area, Breakfast nook, Nice kitchen with lots of cupboards and tile counters. Indoor laundry. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Huge master with balcony and private master bath. Beautiful Pool in backyard. Pool service is included. 2 car garage. Nice courtyard in front. Eureka School District! *Pets Negotiable. Tenants pay all utilities. 12 month lease. Avail 4/4/2020. Rent = $2395 Deposit = $2700. Take Douglas east and turn right on East Roseville Parkway, right on Village Dr. Left on Palatia, right on Martinique and left on Princeton Ct.

(RLNE2350816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Princeton Ct. have any available units?
349 Princeton Ct. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 349 Princeton Ct. have?
Some of 349 Princeton Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Princeton Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
349 Princeton Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Princeton Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Princeton Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 349 Princeton Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 349 Princeton Ct. does offer parking.
Does 349 Princeton Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Princeton Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Princeton Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 349 Princeton Ct. has a pool.
Does 349 Princeton Ct. have accessible units?
No, 349 Princeton Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Princeton Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Princeton Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Princeton Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Princeton Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
