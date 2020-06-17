All apartments in Roseville
313 Canterbury Ave

313 Canterbury Avenue · (916) 786-0649
Location

313 Canterbury Avenue, Roseville, CA 95678
Cresthaven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Canterbury Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood. The home is approximately 1,065 square feet and was built 1987 but has since had upgrades. Amenities include central heat and air, an attached garage, and a newly landscaped & low maintenance backyard. The kitchen includes a new stove & hood vent, a dishwasher, a microwave, and a *refrigerator. The large living room features vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. The guest bedroom has tile floors, and a large closet. The master bedroom has a large closet and en suite access to the master bath which consists of a step in shower, new tile counter-tops, and dual sinks! The hall bathroom contains a shower/tub combination. An indoor laundry room with a *washer and *dryer is also included.

- Tenant pays all utilities
- Tenant maintains landscaping
- Sorry, no pets
- Tenants must maintain Renter's Insurance of $300,000.00 covering all named parties in agreement
- 1 year lease required

Additional $10.00 Filter Delivery Service fee required

*Refrigerator, washer, dryer, or any other * indicated appliances if provided in all properties are included as courtesy items; tenant may replace or elect to repair listed courtesy appliances if it/they fail during tenancy. Owner is not responsible for repairing or replacing these items (unless elected to do so).

For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net.

Qualification Summary - minimum 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the property you are interested in to view guidelines. Smoking of any kind is prohibited at every property we manage. We require all tenants to carry renters insurance. Photos, descriptions and information on this website are deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

To apply for this visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the Select your desired property this will take you to our guidelines and begin your application today. Everyone over the age of 18 years or older has to submit an individual application. (application fees are non refundable) please review requirements.

Approved applicants must place a deposit by certified funds and execute a signed lease agreement within 24 to 48 hours in order to remove the property from the market. The home will be continued to be shown until Deposit is secured and Contract is in place.

Get credit for paying your rent on time with us! Were an Experian RentBureau company.
We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That is why we have partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports

(RLNE4658765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Canterbury Ave have any available units?
313 Canterbury Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 Canterbury Ave have?
Some of 313 Canterbury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Canterbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
313 Canterbury Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Canterbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 313 Canterbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 313 Canterbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 313 Canterbury Ave does offer parking.
Does 313 Canterbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Canterbury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Canterbury Ave have a pool?
No, 313 Canterbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 313 Canterbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 313 Canterbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Canterbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Canterbury Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Canterbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 Canterbury Ave has units with air conditioning.
