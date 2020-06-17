313 Canterbury Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Central Roseville - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - Garage - Close to Freeway, Shopping, Parks! - No Pets - This beautiful, single story duplex features 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in the Cirby Woods neighborhood. The home is approximately 1,065 square feet and was built 1987 but has since had upgrades. Amenities include central heat and air, an attached garage, and a newly landscaped & low maintenance backyard. The kitchen includes a new stove & hood vent, a dishwasher, a microwave, and a *refrigerator. The large living room features vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace. The guest bedroom has tile floors, and a large closet. The master bedroom has a large closet and en suite access to the master bath which consists of a step in shower, new tile counter-tops, and dual sinks! The hall bathroom contains a shower/tub combination. An indoor laundry room with a *washer and *dryer is also included.



- Tenant pays all utilities

- Tenant maintains landscaping

- Sorry, no pets

- Tenants must maintain Renter's Insurance of $300,000.00 covering all named parties in agreement

- 1 year lease required



Additional $10.00 Filter Delivery Service fee required



*Refrigerator, washer, dryer, or any other * indicated appliances if provided in all properties are included as courtesy items; tenant may replace or elect to repair listed courtesy appliances if it/they fail during tenancy. Owner is not responsible for repairing or replacing these items (unless elected to do so).



For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net.



Qualification Summary - minimum 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the property you are interested in to view guidelines. Smoking of any kind is prohibited at every property we manage. We require all tenants to carry renters insurance. Photos, descriptions and information on this website are deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



To apply for this visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the Select your desired property this will take you to our guidelines and begin your application today. Everyone over the age of 18 years or older has to submit an individual application. (application fees are non refundable) please review requirements.



Approved applicants must place a deposit by certified funds and execute a signed lease agreement within 24 to 48 hours in order to remove the property from the market. The home will be continued to be shown until Deposit is secured and Contract is in place.



Get credit for paying your rent on time with us! Were an Experian RentBureau company.

We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That is why we have partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports



(RLNE4658765)