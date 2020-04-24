All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
2001 Sycamore Grove Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

2001 Sycamore Grove Lane

2001 Sycamore Grove Ln · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2001 Sycamore Grove Ln, Roseville, CA 95747
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/4X5QRiN2eTg

Beautiful home located in Roseville in the Oakbriar Gated Community. This 2 story spacious home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. Great kitchen with a large island that opens to the dining and living room with lots of natural light. Energy efficient home and a Low maintenance backyard, close to parks, schools, and entertainment!

Rent: $2295 + $65 toward water and sewer

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 6/10/20  Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane have any available units?
2001 Sycamore Grove Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Sycamore Grove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane does offer parking.
Does 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2001 Sycamore Grove Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA 95661
Continental Arms
107 King Road
Roseville, CA 95678
Adora
512 Adora Cir
Roseville, CA 95678
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln
Roseville, CA 95661
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way
Roseville, CA 95747
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Roseville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HardingKaseberg Kingswood
Cirby SideJohnson Ranch
Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity