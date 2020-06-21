Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
1272 Grand Junction Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1272 Grand Junction Way
1272 Grand Junction Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1272 Grand Junction Way, Roseville, CA 95747
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family gorgeous home in west park roseville
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1272 Grand Junction Way have any available units?
1272 Grand Junction Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roseville, CA
.
Is 1272 Grand Junction Way currently offering any rent specials?
1272 Grand Junction Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 Grand Junction Way pet-friendly?
No, 1272 Grand Junction Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roseville
.
Does 1272 Grand Junction Way offer parking?
Yes, 1272 Grand Junction Way does offer parking.
Does 1272 Grand Junction Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1272 Grand Junction Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 Grand Junction Way have a pool?
No, 1272 Grand Junction Way does not have a pool.
Does 1272 Grand Junction Way have accessible units?
No, 1272 Grand Junction Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 Grand Junction Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1272 Grand Junction Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1272 Grand Junction Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1272 Grand Junction Way does not have units with air conditioning.
