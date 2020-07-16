1192 Impressionist Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

SF: 1,623

Rent: $2,200/month

Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/Solar... home has solar. Tenants are responsible for water trash and sewer at $75/mo and flat rate of $56 for the solar

Pets: Small Pet Negotiable

Appliances: Owners provide a dryer and refrigerator

Security Deposit: $2,200

Available Date: 7/15/2020



Beautiful exclusive home located in Monet at Diamond Creek. Recently remodeled Dalhia Plan 1623 sqft., loft, Granite, dark cabinets, and newer Vinyl Tile (light wood plank),stain resistant carpet upstairs. Neutral designer paint throughout. Electric fireplace, Solar by Tesla, and low maintenance yard. Walkable to shopping, parks, & top rated Roseville schools. Great location outside of court. Two car garage is attached.



Washer/Dryer/Fridge included for use but not warrantied.



$10/mo Utility Reduction Fee applied in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.



***ALL SHOWING ARE OPEN HOUSE STYLE***



Basic Screening Guidelines:

All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required

36 months positive verifiable housing history required

$45 application fee per adult



