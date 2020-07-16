All apartments in Roseville
1192 Impressionist Loop
1192 Impressionist Loop

1192 Impressionist Loop · (916) 794-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1192 Impressionist Loop, Roseville, CA 95747
Blue Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
SF: 1,623
Rent: $2,200/month
Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/Solar... home has solar. Tenants are responsible for water trash and sewer at $75/mo and flat rate of $56 for the solar
Pets: Small Pet Negotiable
Appliances: Owners provide a dryer and refrigerator
Security Deposit: $2,200
Available Date: 7/15/2020

Beautiful exclusive home located in Monet at Diamond Creek. Recently remodeled Dalhia Plan 1623 sqft., loft, Granite, dark cabinets, and newer Vinyl Tile (light wood plank),stain resistant carpet upstairs. Neutral designer paint throughout. Electric fireplace, Solar by Tesla, and low maintenance yard. Walkable to shopping, parks, & top rated Roseville schools. Great location outside of court. Two car garage is attached.

Washer/Dryer/Fridge included for use but not warrantied.

$10/mo Utility Reduction Fee applied in addition to rent. Residents will receive quality air filters delivered every 3 months to help save up to 15% on heating/cooling costs and create a healthy living environment.

***ALL SHOWING ARE OPEN HOUSE STYLE***

Basic Screening Guidelines:
All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
36 months positive verifiable housing history required
$45 application fee per adult

Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
Contact us to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 Impressionist Loop have any available units?
1192 Impressionist Loop has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1192 Impressionist Loop have?
Some of 1192 Impressionist Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 Impressionist Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Impressionist Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 Impressionist Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1192 Impressionist Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1192 Impressionist Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1192 Impressionist Loop offers parking.
Does 1192 Impressionist Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1192 Impressionist Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 Impressionist Loop have a pool?
No, 1192 Impressionist Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1192 Impressionist Loop have accessible units?
No, 1192 Impressionist Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 Impressionist Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1192 Impressionist Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1192 Impressionist Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1192 Impressionist Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
