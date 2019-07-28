Rent Calculator
All apartments in Rosemead
Find more places like 9415 De Adalena St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rosemead, CA
/
9415 De Adalena St
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9415 De Adalena St
9415 De Adalena Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9415 De Adalena Street, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Live near by Millionaire - Property Id: 136954
The property have big garage and big master room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136954p
Property Id 136954
(RLNE5020653)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9415 De Adalena St have any available units?
9415 De Adalena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rosemead, CA
.
Is 9415 De Adalena St currently offering any rent specials?
9415 De Adalena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 De Adalena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9415 De Adalena St is pet friendly.
Does 9415 De Adalena St offer parking?
Yes, 9415 De Adalena St offers parking.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have a pool?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not have a pool.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have accessible units?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not have units with air conditioning.
