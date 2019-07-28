All apartments in Rosemead
Home
/
Rosemead, CA
/
9415 De Adalena St
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

9415 De Adalena St

9415 De Adalena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9415 De Adalena Street, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Live near by Millionaire - Property Id: 136954

The property have big garage and big master room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136954p
Property Id 136954

(RLNE5020653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 De Adalena St have any available units?
9415 De Adalena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemead, CA.
Is 9415 De Adalena St currently offering any rent specials?
9415 De Adalena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 De Adalena St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9415 De Adalena St is pet friendly.
Does 9415 De Adalena St offer parking?
Yes, 9415 De Adalena St offers parking.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have a pool?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not have a pool.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have accessible units?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 De Adalena St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9415 De Adalena St does not have units with air conditioning.
