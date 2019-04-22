Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2019 at 7:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8837 Glendon Way
8837 Glendon Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8837 Glendon Way, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Existing Tenant.
Fire 7-25-18
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8837 Glendon Way have any available units?
8837 Glendon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rosemead, CA
.
Is 8837 Glendon Way currently offering any rent specials?
8837 Glendon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 Glendon Way pet-friendly?
No, 8837 Glendon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rosemead
.
Does 8837 Glendon Way offer parking?
No, 8837 Glendon Way does not offer parking.
Does 8837 Glendon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8837 Glendon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 Glendon Way have a pool?
No, 8837 Glendon Way does not have a pool.
Does 8837 Glendon Way have accessible units?
No, 8837 Glendon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 Glendon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8837 Glendon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8837 Glendon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8837 Glendon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
