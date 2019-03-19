Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rosemead, CA
/
8328 Hellman Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8328 Hellman Avenue
8328 Hellman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8328 Hellman Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770
Rosemead
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location, very convenient to freeways and markets. Great curb appeal with nice size yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8328 Hellman Avenue have any available units?
8328 Hellman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rosemead, CA
.
Is 8328 Hellman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Hellman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Hellman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8328 Hellman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rosemead
.
Does 8328 Hellman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Hellman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8328 Hellman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 Hellman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Hellman Avenue have a pool?
No, 8328 Hellman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Hellman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8328 Hellman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Hellman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8328 Hellman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8328 Hellman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8328 Hellman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
