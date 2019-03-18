Amenities

2631 Bartlett Avenue Available 04/13/19 Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Large Back Yard, Wood Flooring! - Charming and bright three bedroom and two bathroom home in Rosemead, with large back and front yard space, complete two car garage and private driveway. The open floor plan leads you through the home effortlessly, with new stylish wood flooring throughout, large windows, and a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The well-appointed kitchen has great counter and cabinet space, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Each of the bedrooms have spacious mirrored closet space and great natural lighting. The two bathrooms are completely updated as well.



Located conveniently near the 10 Freeway and the 605, this home offers great commuting benefits. This home includes a washer/dryer and two car garage, and an additional space behind the garage that is perfect as a study, workshop or playroom.



