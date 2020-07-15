1232 Oakwood Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute & Remodeled One Story Offering 1341 sq. ft. and built in 1993 - Cute and Remodeled one story home offering 1341 sq. ft. and built in 1993. This floor plan offers a living room with decorative fireplace only, open family room with vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring throughout and large bonus room. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, modern painted cabinets, breakfast bar and pantry. Appliances include dishwasher, microwave and gas stove/oven. Modernized bathrooms with large vanities and glass tile. Large step in shower in the master bathroom. Gas laundry hook ups in the garage. Enjoyable rear yard with patio slab and lattice covered patio. Pets are subject to owner approval with an additional pet deposit to be determined. 1 year lease required. Owner pays for a gardener.



(RLNE3963231)