Rosamond, CA
1232 Oakwood Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1232 Oakwood Lane

1232 Oakwood Lane · (661) 940-1193 ext. 15
Location

1232 Oakwood Lane, Rosamond, CA 93560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1232 Oakwood Lane · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute & Remodeled One Story Offering 1341 sq. ft. and built in 1993 - Cute and Remodeled one story home offering 1341 sq. ft. and built in 1993. This floor plan offers a living room with decorative fireplace only, open family room with vaulted ceilings, laminate wood flooring throughout and large bonus room. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, modern painted cabinets, breakfast bar and pantry. Appliances include dishwasher, microwave and gas stove/oven. Modernized bathrooms with large vanities and glass tile. Large step in shower in the master bathroom. Gas laundry hook ups in the garage. Enjoyable rear yard with patio slab and lattice covered patio. Pets are subject to owner approval with an additional pet deposit to be determined. 1 year lease required. Owner pays for a gardener.

(RLNE3963231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
1232 Oakwood Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1232 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 1232 Oakwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1232 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Oakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1232 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1232 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1232 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Oakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Oakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Oakwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
