37 Seaview Drive N
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

37 Seaview Drive N

37 Seaview Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

37 Seaview Drive North, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely townhome in the Seaview Villas North. Easy walk to the pool/common areas. Distant view of ocean from the master bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Seaview Drive N have any available units?
37 Seaview Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
Is 37 Seaview Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
37 Seaview Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Seaview Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 37 Seaview Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 37 Seaview Drive N offer parking?
No, 37 Seaview Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 37 Seaview Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Seaview Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Seaview Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 37 Seaview Drive N has a pool.
Does 37 Seaview Drive N have accessible units?
No, 37 Seaview Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Seaview Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Seaview Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Seaview Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Seaview Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

