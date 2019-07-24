28 Club View Lane

Amenities
Located in the "Club View" area next to the new Rolling Hills Country Club is this attractive update home on a cul de sac street. Easy walk or ride in your golf cart to the Country Club. The home has a very large master suite with city light view and two bedrooms with bath upstairs. There is also a bed and bath downstairs. The home has a formal living room, dining room, and kitchen/family room. This all opens out onto a wonderful, private backyard and pool. This location includes easy access to shopping, freeway, and schools.