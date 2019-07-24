All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Home
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
28 Club View Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

28 Club View Lane

28 Club View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28 Club View Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

Located in the "Club View" area next to the new Rolling Hills Country Club is this attractive update home on a cul de sac street. Easy walk or ride in your golf cart to the Country Club. The home has a very large master suite with city light view and two bedrooms with bath upstairs. There is also a bed and bath downstairs. The home has a formal living room, dining room, and kitchen/family room. This all opens out onto a wonderful, private backyard and pool. This location includes easy access to shopping, freeway, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Club View Lane have any available units?
28 Club View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 28 Club View Lane have?
Some of 28 Club View Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Club View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28 Club View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Club View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28 Club View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 28 Club View Lane offer parking?
No, 28 Club View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 28 Club View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Club View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Club View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28 Club View Lane has a pool.
Does 28 Club View Lane have accessible units?
No, 28 Club View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Club View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Club View Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Club View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Club View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
