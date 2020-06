Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

8032 Mammoth Drive in Rohnert Park - This larger 5 bedroom/ 3 bathroom house is located in the desired M Section of Rohnert Park! Rental will come with all major appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer and made without warranty) as well as a 3 car garage. Walking distance to SSU and close to Wolf Den Plaza. Sorry no pets. Sorry no co-signers. For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Hills and Homes Property Management at 707-585-2913 or email at hillsandhomes@yahoo.com.



(RLNE3999711)