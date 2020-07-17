All apartments in Rohnert Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

7189 Camino Colegio

7189 Camino Colegio · (707) 921-5999
Location

7189 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7189 Camino Colegio · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Sunrise Terrace 2 BR./ 2 BTH Condo. Bright and Cheery End Unit - Move-in Ready Open House Thursday 6/25, 5:00 pm Till 6:30 pm. - Must see!! Desirable end unit. Gorgeous 2 br/2 bth bright and cheery Condo . New floors, new paint, in immaculant condition. On site pool to cool off on those hot summer days!

Move-in ready Close to transportation, shopping, and, downtown.

Open House this Thursday 6/25 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm.

"ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES STRICTLY ADHERED TO" PLEASE WEAR A MASK TO ENTER.

Thank you

(RLNE5860293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7189 Camino Colegio have any available units?
7189 Camino Colegio has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7189 Camino Colegio currently offering any rent specials?
7189 Camino Colegio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7189 Camino Colegio pet-friendly?
Yes, 7189 Camino Colegio is pet friendly.
Does 7189 Camino Colegio offer parking?
No, 7189 Camino Colegio does not offer parking.
Does 7189 Camino Colegio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7189 Camino Colegio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7189 Camino Colegio have a pool?
Yes, 7189 Camino Colegio has a pool.
Does 7189 Camino Colegio have accessible units?
No, 7189 Camino Colegio does not have accessible units.
Does 7189 Camino Colegio have units with dishwashers?
No, 7189 Camino Colegio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7189 Camino Colegio have units with air conditioning?
No, 7189 Camino Colegio does not have units with air conditioning.
