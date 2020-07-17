7189 Camino Colegio

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Beautiful Sunrise Terrace 2 BR./ 2 BTH Condo. Bright and Cheery End Unit - Move-in Ready Open House Thursday 6/25, 5:00 pm Till 6:30 pm. - Must see!! Desirable end unit. Gorgeous 2 br/2 bth bright and cheery Condo . New floors, new paint, in immaculant condition. On site pool to cool off on those hot summer days!



Move-in ready Close to transportation, shopping, and, downtown.



Open House this Thursday 6/25 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm.



"ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES STRICTLY ADHERED TO" PLEASE WEAR A MASK TO ENTER.



Thank you



