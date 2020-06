Amenities

6192 San Gabriel Place, Rohnert Park - Single level 4br/2ba house conveniently located near SSU! Property has 2 large living spaces and all major appliances are included for tenant use. Bedrooms are all decently size with a very large backyard. Landscaping is including! Co-signers are OK, sorry no pets. For more information or to setup a viewing, please contact Hills and Homes at 707-585-2913.



*Property is tenant occupied, please do not disturb occupants.



