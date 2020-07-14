All apartments in Rocklin
Rocklin, CA
The Brighton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

The Brighton

Open Now until 6pm
6050 Placer West Dr · (734) 349-3493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA 95677
Sunset Whitney

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brighton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
clubhouse
Newly Renovated! Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, The Brighton enjoys a prime location in one of Rocklin's most accessible areas. Our community is well maintained and offers a high-quality standard of living, as well as the top-flight amenities you deserve. The Brighton is conveniently located close to Johnson-Springview Park and New Quarry Park, where all ages can enjoy a variety of activities. Even though every service and convenience is only minutes away, the Brighton also offers its residents privacy, affordability, and comfort. Our community is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brighton have any available units?
The Brighton has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Brighton have?
Some of The Brighton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
The Brighton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brighton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brighton is pet friendly.
Does The Brighton offer parking?
Yes, The Brighton offers parking.
Does The Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Brighton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brighton have a pool?
Yes, The Brighton has a pool.
Does The Brighton have accessible units?
No, The Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does The Brighton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Brighton has units with dishwashers.
Does The Brighton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Brighton has units with air conditioning.
