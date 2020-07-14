Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub clubhouse

Newly Renovated! Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, The Brighton enjoys a prime location in one of Rocklin's most accessible areas. Our community is well maintained and offers a high-quality standard of living, as well as the top-flight amenities you deserve. The Brighton is conveniently located close to Johnson-Springview Park and New Quarry Park, where all ages can enjoy a variety of activities. Even though every service and convenience is only minutes away, the Brighton also offers its residents privacy, affordability, and comfort. Our community is pet friendly.