Granite Oaks Apartments
Granite Oaks Apartments

3300 Parkside Dr · (413) 418-3637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA 95677
Sunset Whitney

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 67 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granite Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, Granite Oaks Apartments enjoys a prime location in one of Rocklin's most accessible areas. Nearby dining and entertainment options include the Rocklin Community Theater, Rocklin Commons, Rocklin Quarry Park, and Johnson Springview Park, which offers plenty of space for Frisbee Golf, hockey, and kid-friendly playground fun.

Our community is well maintained and offers a high-quality standard of living that earned us the Stellar Award for Property of the Year in 2015. We offer the top-flight amenities you deserve, including bocce ball, swimming pool, dog park, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in select units, and private patios or balconies. Our pet-fr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $500, 2 Bedrooms: $600, 3 Bedrooms: $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $750
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking, Covered and Uncovered. Covered lot.
Storage Details: On-site Storage: $15

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granite Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Granite Oaks Apartments has a unit available for $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Granite Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Granite Oaks Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granite Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Granite Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Granite Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Granite Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Granite Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Granite Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Granite Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Granite Oaks Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Granite Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Granite Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Granite Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
No, Granite Oaks Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Granite Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granite Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Granite Oaks Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Granite Oaks Apartments has units with air conditioning.
