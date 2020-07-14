Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill media room gym on-site laundry internet access

Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, Granite Oaks Apartments enjoys a prime location in one of Rocklin's most accessible areas. Nearby dining and entertainment options include the Rocklin Community Theater, Rocklin Commons, Rocklin Quarry Park, and Johnson Springview Park, which offers plenty of space for Frisbee Golf, hockey, and kid-friendly playground fun.



Our community is well maintained and offers a high-quality standard of living that earned us the Stellar Award for Property of the Year in 2015. We offer the top-flight amenities you deserve, including bocce ball, swimming pool, dog park, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in select units, and private patios or balconies. Our pet-fr