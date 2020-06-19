All apartments in Rocklin
Find more places like 1675 Abilene Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocklin, CA
/
1675 Abilene Cir.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

1675 Abilene Cir.

1675 Abilene Circle · (888) 406-0915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rocklin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA 95765
Whitney Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1675 Abilene Cir. · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails. Tucked into a beautiful neighborhood, walk up to your front door and enter into a lights and airy hallway with high ceilings and laminate hardwood flooring. To the right is a full bedroom and full bathroom with shower stall (no tub). Further down the entry hall is a living room and dining room open concept. Added storage under the stairs and access to the 3 car tandem garage. A portion of the garage has been converted into a home gym/office/or bonus area. The back of the house is filled with large windows which allow for light to pour into the family room opening to the kitchen. A beautiful gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and surround sound speakers complete this room. The kitchen features tile counter tops, double oven, gas cook top, walk in pantry, and center island. A small desk area is also located in the kitchen. Your backyard is very large with stamped concrete patio, horseshoe pit, and plenty of grass for the kids to run and play. Upstairs is your laundry room with cabinets and full size washer and dryer hook-ups. The master bedroom is spacious with on-suite bathroom featuring a jacuzzi tub, dual sink vanity, walk-in closet and shower stall. On Q system is located in the master closet for central technology access and wiring. Two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom with tub/shower and dual sink vanity. The house is equipped with a whole house fan and on-demand gas water heater for energy efficiency. The owner will pay for the landscaping and HOA dues. Tenant will have access to the HOA amenities with proof of residency. Tenant will be responsible for ALL utilities. Applicants 18 years and older will have to fill out online applications located on www.irentnorcal.com and will be subject to a NON-REFUNDABLE application fee of $35 per application. Qualified applicants will need to show proof of income of at least 2.5x's the monthly rent and will also need to pull a 700+ credit score. Income can not be combined for roommate situations to qualify. 1 dog is welcome with breed restrictions and added $500 pet deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Abilene Cir. have any available units?
1675 Abilene Cir. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1675 Abilene Cir. have?
Some of 1675 Abilene Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Abilene Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Abilene Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Abilene Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1675 Abilene Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 1675 Abilene Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 1675 Abilene Cir. does offer parking.
Does 1675 Abilene Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 Abilene Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Abilene Cir. have a pool?
No, 1675 Abilene Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Abilene Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1675 Abilene Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Abilene Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 Abilene Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 Abilene Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 Abilene Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1675 Abilene Cir.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way
Rocklin, CA 95677
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky
Rocklin, CA 95765
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir
Rocklin, CA 95765
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St
Rocklin, CA 95677
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street
Rocklin, CA 95677
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr
Rocklin, CA 95677
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd
Rocklin, CA 95765

Similar Pages

Rocklin 1 BedroomsRocklin 2 Bedrooms
Rocklin Apartments with BalconyRocklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Rocklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunset Whitney
Sunset West

Apartments Near Colleges

Sierra CollegeWilliam Jessup University
California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity