1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails. Tucked into a beautiful neighborhood, walk up to your front door and enter into a lights and airy hallway with high ceilings and laminate hardwood flooring. To the right is a full bedroom and full bathroom with shower stall (no tub). Further down the entry hall is a living room and dining room open concept. Added storage under the stairs and access to the 3 car tandem garage. A portion of the garage has been converted into a home gym/office/or bonus area. The back of the house is filled with large windows which allow for light to pour into the family room opening to the kitchen. A beautiful gas fireplace, ceiling fan, and surround sound speakers complete this room. The kitchen features tile counter tops, double oven, gas cook top, walk in pantry, and center island. A small desk area is also located in the kitchen. Your backyard is very large with stamped concrete patio, horseshoe pit, and plenty of grass for the kids to run and play. Upstairs is your laundry room with cabinets and full size washer and dryer hook-ups. The master bedroom is spacious with on-suite bathroom featuring a jacuzzi tub, dual sink vanity, walk-in closet and shower stall. On Q system is located in the master closet for central technology access and wiring. Two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom with tub/shower and dual sink vanity. The house is equipped with a whole house fan and on-demand gas water heater for energy efficiency. The owner will pay for the landscaping and HOA dues. Tenant will have access to the HOA amenities with proof of residency. Tenant will be responsible for ALL utilities. Applicants 18 years and older will have to fill out online applications located on www.irentnorcal.com and will be subject to a NON-REFUNDABLE application fee of $35 per application. Qualified applicants will need to show proof of income of at least 2.5x's the monthly rent and will also need to pull a 700+ credit score. Income can not be combined for roommate situations to qualify. 1 dog is welcome with breed restrictions and added $500 pet deposit.



No Cats Allowed



