Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew on 14th

4555 Pine St · (951) 374-1342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA 92501
Downtown Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew on 14th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew on 14th offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of downtown Riverside, CA. From shopping and dining to touring local galleries and watching film screenings, the community provides convenient access to UCR and all that Riverside has to offer. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $35/month, Private Garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew on 14th have any available units?
ReNew on 14th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew on 14th have?
Some of ReNew on 14th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew on 14th currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew on 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew on 14th pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew on 14th is pet friendly.
Does ReNew on 14th offer parking?
Yes, ReNew on 14th offers parking.
Does ReNew on 14th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew on 14th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew on 14th have a pool?
Yes, ReNew on 14th has a pool.
Does ReNew on 14th have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew on 14th has accessible units.
Does ReNew on 14th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew on 14th has units with dishwashers.
