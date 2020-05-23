Artessa Luxury Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving on-site laundry basketball court tennis court

Artessa Apartment Homes in Riverside, CA, invites you to live life on your own terms. These 1 & 2 bedroom Riverside apartments are situated perfectly between Riverside Plaza and The Galleria at Tyler, bringing the best of Riverside right to your doorstep. Throughout this pet-friendly community you'll find a host of resident amenities including our resort-style pool and spa, outdoor barbecue grills, an enclosed soccer field, fenced off-leash dog park and covered playground. You may never leave home again. Artessa: great Riverside apartments, great service, and the amenities you deserve - with plenty of excellent restaurants and world-class shopping in your neighborhood. All at a location that's exactly right, exactly where you want to be. Enjoy the life of luxury at Artessa Apartment Homes.