Artessa Luxury Apartments
Artessa Luxury Apartments

7600 Ambergate Pl · (619) 304-0294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA 92504
Ramona

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A102 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit B204 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit K201 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Artessa Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
basketball court
tennis court
Artessa Apartment Homes in Riverside, CA, invites you to live life on your own terms. These 1 & 2 bedroom Riverside apartments are situated perfectly between Riverside Plaza and The Galleria at Tyler, bringing the best of Riverside right to your doorstep. Throughout this pet-friendly community you'll find a host of resident amenities including our resort-style pool and spa, outdoor barbecue grills, an enclosed soccer field, fenced off-leash dog park and covered playground. You may never leave home again. Artessa: great Riverside apartments, great service, and the amenities you deserve - with plenty of excellent restaurants and world-class shopping in your neighborhood. All at a location that's exactly right, exactly where you want to be. Enjoy the life of luxury at Artessa Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pets over 50 lbs restricted to the 1st floor
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Artessa Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Artessa Luxury Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,656 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does Artessa Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Artessa Luxury Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Artessa Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Artessa Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Artessa Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Artessa Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Artessa Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Artessa Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Artessa Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Artessa Luxury Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Artessa Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Artessa Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Artessa Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
No, Artessa Luxury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Artessa Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Artessa Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
