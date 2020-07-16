All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 9302 Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
9302 Meadow Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

9302 Meadow Lane

9302 Meadow Lane · (951) 800-7911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9302 Meadow Lane, Riverside, CA 92508
Orangecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Space abounds in this beautiful 5 bedroom home + office! walking distance to Martin Luther King High School. This home features two-tone designer's paint throughout. If you like to entertain then this is the home for you, and just in time for the holidays! This home offers a spacious master suite with its very own private master bathroom. The home also provides you with a living space with a fireplace, a separate dining room, and a good-sized eat-in kitchen. The back yard features a covered patio and spacious backyard for gatherings. Attached two-car garage with washer and dryer connections. Weekly gardening services included. Pets are okay with and additional deposit and monthly pet fee, restrictions apply.

For showing information visit Rently.com or call 951-800-7911

Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $19.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drains screens at move-in; no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; online tenant portal for maintenance, online payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.

All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.

Qualifications:
3 times the rent as monthly gross income
No evictions or money judgment
Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income
Minimum FICO/credit score of 650

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Meadow Lane have any available units?
9302 Meadow Lane has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 9302 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 9302 Meadow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9302 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9302 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 9302 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 9302 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 9302 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9302 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9302 Meadow Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street
Riverside, CA 92501
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl
Riverside, CA 92504
Windwood
1120 W Linden St
Riverside, CA 92507
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92503
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr
Riverside, CA 92507

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Apartments with GymsRiverside Luxury Places
Riverside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityLa Sierra
RamonaDowntown Riverside
Mission GroveLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity