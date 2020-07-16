9302 Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Space abounds in this beautiful 5 bedroom home + office! walking distance to Martin Luther King High School. This home features two-tone designer's paint throughout. If you like to entertain then this is the home for you, and just in time for the holidays! This home offers a spacious master suite with its very own private master bathroom. The home also provides you with a living space with a fireplace, a separate dining room, and a good-sized eat-in kitchen. The back yard features a covered patio and spacious backyard for gatherings. Attached two-car garage with washer and dryer connections. Weekly gardening services included. Pets are okay with and additional deposit and monthly pet fee, restrictions apply.



For showing information visit Rently.com or call 951-800-7911



Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $19.95 per month. Package includes a plunger and drains screens at move-in; no additional charges for all rental payment options which include in-person, ACH, or check; online tenant portal for maintenance, online payments, and electronic statements; home buying assistance, free credit reporting for all rental payments; 24/7 maintenance hotline with live phone support; one time returned payment fee forgiveness and one-time late payment fee forgiveness.



All applications will require a pet screening prior to final approval whether you have pets or not, including service animals. Additional application fees and deposits may apply.



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgment

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

