Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

7712 Northrop Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. - Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. Bonus room. Family room with

Fireplace. Ceramic floors throughout. Carpet in bedrooms. Gardener included. Patio. 2 car garage. Pets on approval. Must see!! Occupied not to disturb the occupant.



(RLNE2659147)