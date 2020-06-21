All apartments in Riverside
7712 Northrop Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7712 Northrop Drive

7712 Northrop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Northrop Drive, Riverside, CA 92508
Mission Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7712 Northrop Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. - Beautiful Orangecrest Home 3BR 2BA. Bonus room. Family room with
Fireplace. Ceramic floors throughout. Carpet in bedrooms. Gardener included. Patio. 2 car garage. Pets on approval. Must see!! Occupied not to disturb the occupant.

(RLNE2659147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Northrop Drive have any available units?
7712 Northrop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Northrop Drive have?
Some of 7712 Northrop Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Northrop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Northrop Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Northrop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Northrop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 7712 Northrop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Northrop Drive does offer parking.
Does 7712 Northrop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Northrop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Northrop Drive have a pool?
No, 7712 Northrop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Northrop Drive have accessible units?
No, 7712 Northrop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Northrop Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Northrop Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
