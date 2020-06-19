All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 5162 Wroxton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
5162 Wroxton Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5162 Wroxton Drive

5162 Wroxton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5162 Wroxton Drive, Riverside, CA 92504
Grand

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice pool home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Nice central Riverside location. Close to downtown, plaza, schools, churches and the Santa Ana river bottom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have any available units?
5162 Wroxton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5162 Wroxton Drive have?
Some of 5162 Wroxton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5162 Wroxton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5162 Wroxton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5162 Wroxton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5162 Wroxton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5162 Wroxton Drive does offer parking.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5162 Wroxton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5162 Wroxton Drive has a pool.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5162 Wroxton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5162 Wroxton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr
Riverside, CA 92508
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl
Riverside, CA 92504
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St
Riverside, CA 92507
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr
Riverside, CA 92507
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92503
The Aspens Riverside
7955 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr
Riverside, CA 92507

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Pet Friendly Places
Riverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityRamona
ArlanzaLa SierraDowntown Riverside
EastsideLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine