5162 Wroxton Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5162 Wroxton Drive
5162 Wroxton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5162 Wroxton Drive, Riverside, CA 92504
Grand
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice pool home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Nice central Riverside location. Close to downtown, plaza, schools, churches and the Santa Ana river bottom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have any available units?
5162 Wroxton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverside, CA
.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5162 Wroxton Drive have?
Some of 5162 Wroxton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5162 Wroxton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5162 Wroxton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5162 Wroxton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5162 Wroxton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverside
.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5162 Wroxton Drive does offer parking.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5162 Wroxton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5162 Wroxton Drive has a pool.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5162 Wroxton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5162 Wroxton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5162 Wroxton Drive has units with dishwashers.
