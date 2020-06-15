All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 5050 Pearblossom Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
5050 Pearblossom Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5050 Pearblossom Dr.

5050 Pearblossom Drive · (909) 870-5012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Canyon Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5050 Pearblossom Drive, Riverside, CA 92507
Canyon Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5050 Pearblossom Dr. · Avail. Jul 2

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5050 Pearblossom Dr. Available 07/02/20 4/2 Two-Story Canyon Crest Charmer for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story home for rent located in the Canyon Crest community of Riverside, California. As you enter, notice the vaulted ceilings and large living room with Fireplace. Kitchen includes Gas Stove and cabinetry. Master bedroom and full bathroom is located downstairs. Upstairs, find additional spacious bedrooms with closets. Private, enclosed backyard that features a covered patio. Washer and Dryer hookups in Garage. Nearby Canyon Crest Towne Center that has shopping to enjoy. Short four minute drive to University of California, Riverside. Convenient access to the 60 FWY. Tenant responsible to pay all Utilities. Gardening services included in rent. Small pets OK with required pet deposit and a limit of 2 pets only. Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof upon move-in. Currently occupied, please do not disturb current tenants. Ready for move-in and showing beginning July 2, 2020.

(RLNE3232859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Pearblossom Dr. have any available units?
5050 Pearblossom Dr. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 Pearblossom Dr. have?
Some of 5050 Pearblossom Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Pearblossom Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Pearblossom Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Pearblossom Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Pearblossom Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Pearblossom Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Pearblossom Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5050 Pearblossom Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Pearblossom Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Pearblossom Dr. have a pool?
No, 5050 Pearblossom Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Pearblossom Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5050 Pearblossom Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Pearblossom Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Pearblossom Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5050 Pearblossom Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street
Riverside, CA 92501
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd
Riverside, CA 92507
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA 92503
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr
Riverside, CA 92507
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway
Riverside, CA 92508
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92503
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr
Riverside, CA 92507

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Pet Friendly Places
Riverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityRamona
ArlanzaLa SierraDowntown Riverside
EastsideLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity