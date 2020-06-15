Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5050 Pearblossom Dr. Available 07/02/20 4/2 Two-Story Canyon Crest Charmer for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story home for rent located in the Canyon Crest community of Riverside, California. As you enter, notice the vaulted ceilings and large living room with Fireplace. Kitchen includes Gas Stove and cabinetry. Master bedroom and full bathroom is located downstairs. Upstairs, find additional spacious bedrooms with closets. Private, enclosed backyard that features a covered patio. Washer and Dryer hookups in Garage. Nearby Canyon Crest Towne Center that has shopping to enjoy. Short four minute drive to University of California, Riverside. Convenient access to the 60 FWY. Tenant responsible to pay all Utilities. Gardening services included in rent. Small pets OK with required pet deposit and a limit of 2 pets only. Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof upon move-in. Currently occupied, please do not disturb current tenants. Ready for move-in and showing beginning July 2, 2020.



(RLNE3232859)