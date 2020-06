Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub cats allowed

Welcome home to this gorgeous fully furnished home located in the wood streets of riverside. All utilities included. Truly a gem where you feel like you are in a luxurious hotel yet the amenities and structure and the home decor make it feel like home. This home is perfect for a big family with kids or business travelers who are in the area for a longer period of time. Maybe you have sold your home and are in between homes or your home is getting remodeled.. no matter the situation, this mansion can be yours month to month. Call me right away to reserve this home.