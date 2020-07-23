All apartments in Riverside
3350 Celeste Drive - BR3

3350 Celeste Drive · (951) 901-9227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3350 Celeste Drive, Riverside, CA 92507
University

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
A PRIVATE bedroom with a shared bathroom within WALKING DISTANCE to UCR! AVAILABLE ONLY to UCR students, including undergraduate, graduate and doctorate students, post-doctorates/researchers and visiting scientists along with UCR staff.

This listing is for Bedroom #3, a PRIVATE BEDROOM with a shared bathroom lease available from September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021 at $625.00/month rent with $312.50 security deposit and shared monthly utilities.

Fully furnished room and co-ed house walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall and bus. Has everything! Comfy queen size bed, big window, large closet and cleaning (of common areas)/garden services.

Walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall and bus. On bike lane and UCR Crest Cruiser route so no car is needed. Save on UCR parking fees!

All bedrooms are only available to UCR students, including undergraduate, graduate and doctorate students, post-doctorates/researchers and visiting scientists along with UCR staff.

AVAILABLE ONLY to UCR students, including undergraduate, graduate and doctorate students, post-doctorates/researchers and visiting scientists along with UCR staff.

PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS AD IF YOU ARE NOT A UNIVERSITY OF RIVERSIDE STUDENT, POST-DOCTORATE/RESEARCHER, VISITING SCIENTIST OR UCR STAFF MEMBER AS YOU WILL NOT QUALIFY OTHERWISE, THANK YOU!

Private room walking distance to UCR, grocery, shopping mall & mall! Near bike lane and bus and/or UCR Crest Cruiser route, so no car is needed. Save on UCR parking fees!

The residence has a clothes washer and dryer as well as two refrigerators on premises.

Room(s) available at this residence:
Bedroom #1, a PRIVATE BEDROOM with a shared bathroom lease available from September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021 at $575.00/month rent with $287.50 security deposit along with shared utilities costs.

Bedroom #3: A PRIVATE BEDROOM with a shared bathroom lease available from September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021 at $625.00/month rent with $312.50 security deposit and shared monthly utilities.

The address for this residence is 3350 Celeste Drive, Riverside, CA 92507 and provides a private master bedroom with a private bathroom as well as three individual private bedrooms that share a bathroom.

All bedrooms are only available to UCR students, including undergraduate / graduate students, post-doctorates / researchers and visiting scientists along with UCR staff.

The house is located on Celeste Drive, just off of W. Campus View Drive. On exiting the house, walk to the left about 1/2 block to take a right onto W. Campus View Dr., one block to take a left onto W. Blaine St, two blocks to take a left onto Watkins Dr, then one block to take a right at W. Linden St, leading one block to the W. Linden St UCR entrance - takes about 10 minutes. Also on bike lane.

Co-ed house includes shared, living, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Kitchen is fully stocked with pots and pans, kitchenware and two refrigerators.

Quiet & peaceful with private, fenced yard with a furnished patio.

Central heat and air conditioning included.

Hardwood and/or tiled floors throughout - NO carpeting.

Rent includes house cleaning service to clean common areas once per month as well as monthly gardening services.

Cost of utilities and internet (if desired) are shared by occupants.

Off-street and on-street parking available - please note street signs for restrictions.

No pets, No smoking, No illegal drugs.
Requires undergraduate only credit check.

September 1st room rentals require a one year lease agreement.

Presently furnished, can rent unfurnished - please contact us about using some of your own furniture in your room, which may be possible.

Please visit our website at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals to see all of our available rentals, more rental photos and details or complete our free online rental application for immediate consideration at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/.

Please be sure to expand any collapsed sections and fill in the requested information - if a co-signer is required please have the co-signer complete their own application as well, as that application will be submitted for the credit check processing ($33.00 USD In-State and $35.00 USD Out-of-State fee per credit check applies).

Email Buffy to schedule a showing at buffylyn@gmail.com or by completing our free online rental application for immediate consideration at https://rrucr.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ - please be sure to expand any collapsed sections and fill in the requested information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

