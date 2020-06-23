All apartments in Riverside
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

219 E Campus View Drive

219 East Campus View Drive · (626) 253-2288
Location

219 East Campus View Drive, Riverside, CA 92507
University

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
UCR campus is a mile away, well maintained, bright and clean 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom with 1700 SF house, located in a Cul-de Sat , quiet and safe area for you to enjoy the stay, house is completed remolded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 E Campus View Drive have any available units?
219 E Campus View Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
Is 219 E Campus View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 E Campus View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 E Campus View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 219 E Campus View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 219 E Campus View Drive offer parking?
No, 219 E Campus View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 219 E Campus View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 E Campus View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 E Campus View Drive have a pool?
No, 219 E Campus View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 E Campus View Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 E Campus View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 E Campus View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 E Campus View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 E Campus View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 E Campus View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
