Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 1574 Prestwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
1574 Prestwick Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1574 Prestwick Drive
1574 Prestwick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Canyon Crest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
1574 Prestwick Drive, Riverside, CA 92507
Canyon Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located at the one of the few newer built area close to UCR. Close to community park. Easy access to Freeway 60 and 215. A few minutes to UCR and Canyon Crest Town Center. Great neighbor hood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1574 Prestwick Drive have any available units?
1574 Prestwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverside, CA
.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverside Rent Report
.
Is 1574 Prestwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1574 Prestwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 Prestwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1574 Prestwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverside
.
Does 1574 Prestwick Drive offer parking?
No, 1574 Prestwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1574 Prestwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1574 Prestwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 Prestwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1574 Prestwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1574 Prestwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1574 Prestwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 Prestwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1574 Prestwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1574 Prestwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1574 Prestwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St
Riverside, CA 92505
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
Canyon Park Apartments
3100 Van Buren Blvd
Riverside, CA 92503
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr
Riverside, CA 92507
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway
Riverside, CA 92508
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92503
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street
Riverside, CA 92501
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd
Riverside, CA 92507
Similar Pages
Riverside 1 Bedrooms
Riverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Apartments with Gyms
Riverside Luxury Places
Riverside Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Canyon Crest
University
La Sierra
Ramona
Downtown Riverside
Mission Grove
La Sierra South
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Riverside
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
Chaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine