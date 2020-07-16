39178 Turtle Bay

Amenities
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community. This amazing end unit features 2 bedrooms/2 baths & many
upgrades throughout including: premium tile & neutral carpet flooring, ceiling fans, custom paint, and recessed lighting! The
spacious bright living area offers a cozy fireplace, built-in media niche & covered balcony off the living room. All appliances
included. Equipped with A/C & 1 car attached garage. Community pool & spa. Located in the heart of Murrieta, close to shopping
and freeway!