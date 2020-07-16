All apartments in Riverside County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:34 AM

39178 Turtle Bay

39178 Turtle Bay Lane · (949) 280-7015
Location

39178 Turtle Bay Lane, Riverside County, CA 92563
Winchester-Silverhawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community. This amazing end unit features 2 bedrooms/2 baths & many
upgrades throughout including: premium tile & neutral carpet flooring, ceiling fans, custom paint, and recessed lighting! The
spacious bright living area offers a cozy fireplace, built-in media niche & covered balcony off the living room. All appliances
included. Equipped with A/C & 1 car attached garage. Community pool & spa. Located in the heart of Murrieta, close to shopping
and freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39178 Turtle Bay have any available units?
39178 Turtle Bay has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39178 Turtle Bay have?
Some of 39178 Turtle Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39178 Turtle Bay currently offering any rent specials?
39178 Turtle Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39178 Turtle Bay pet-friendly?
No, 39178 Turtle Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 39178 Turtle Bay offer parking?
Yes, 39178 Turtle Bay offers parking.
Does 39178 Turtle Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39178 Turtle Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39178 Turtle Bay have a pool?
Yes, 39178 Turtle Bay has a pool.
Does 39178 Turtle Bay have accessible units?
No, 39178 Turtle Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 39178 Turtle Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 39178 Turtle Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39178 Turtle Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 39178 Turtle Bay has units with air conditioning.
