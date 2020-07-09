All apartments in Riverside County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

11303 Apple Canyon Lane

11303 Apple Canyon Lane · (858) 750-9118
Location

11303 Apple Canyon Lane, Riverside County, CA 92503
Lake Hills-Victoria Grove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11303 Apple Canyon Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11303 Apple Canyon Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, 4 BD, 3 BA+Bonus Room and 3 car garage in Riverside avail. in August! - AUGUST 2020 Move In Date. Gorgeous, two-story, unfurnished home in La Sierra area of Riverside available for rent. Spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Upstairs BONUS ROOM (can be utilized as den/office/study), formal living room, family room and 3-car garage. Large kitchen with stainless steel stove, microwave, granite countertops, large island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs laundry room with full-size washer & dryer hook-up, central air conditioning and heating, expansive ceilings, custom blinds, fireplace, ceiling fans, tile flooring and neutral carpeting.

Located in a prestigious neighborhood with a cul-de-sac. Close to Metrolink, shopping, restaurants, private park, Rancho Loma Park and Riverwalk Dog Park. Arizona Middle School, Allan Orrenmaa Elementary School and Hillcrest High School. Located within easy access to CA-91 and I-15.

12 Month Lease Term. Small Pet considered with restrictions/additional deposit. Residents pay all utilities. Renters insurance required. Refrigerator and washer & dryer will not be provided. No Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must!

**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**Call or Text 858-750-9118 to set up a private tour!

(RLNE2044266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 Apple Canyon Lane have any available units?
11303 Apple Canyon Lane has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11303 Apple Canyon Lane have?
Some of 11303 Apple Canyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 Apple Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11303 Apple Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 Apple Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 Apple Canyon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11303 Apple Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11303 Apple Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 11303 Apple Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11303 Apple Canyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 Apple Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 11303 Apple Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11303 Apple Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 11303 Apple Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 Apple Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 Apple Canyon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 Apple Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11303 Apple Canyon Lane has units with air conditioning.
