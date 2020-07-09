Amenities

11303 Apple Canyon Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, 4 BD, 3 BA+Bonus Room and 3 car garage in Riverside avail. in August! - AUGUST 2020 Move In Date. Gorgeous, two-story, unfurnished home in La Sierra area of Riverside available for rent. Spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Upstairs BONUS ROOM (can be utilized as den/office/study), formal living room, family room and 3-car garage. Large kitchen with stainless steel stove, microwave, granite countertops, large island and walk-in pantry. Upstairs laundry room with full-size washer & dryer hook-up, central air conditioning and heating, expansive ceilings, custom blinds, fireplace, ceiling fans, tile flooring and neutral carpeting.



Located in a prestigious neighborhood with a cul-de-sac. Close to Metrolink, shopping, restaurants, private park, Rancho Loma Park and Riverwalk Dog Park. Arizona Middle School, Allan Orrenmaa Elementary School and Hillcrest High School. Located within easy access to CA-91 and I-15.



12 Month Lease Term. Small Pet considered with restrictions/additional deposit. Residents pay all utilities. Renters insurance required. Refrigerator and washer & dryer will not be provided. No Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must!



**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**Call or Text 858-750-9118 to set up a private tour!



