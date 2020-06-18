All apartments in Riverbank
5308 Spaulding Ct.

5308 Spaulding Court · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Spaulding Court, Riverbank, CA 95367

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Located in a very Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desired Crossroads Subdivision in Riverbank - Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Located in a very Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desired Crossroads Subdivision in Riverbank. Gorgeous Kitchen with all new Stainless Steel Appliances with Pantry. All New Wood and Tile Flooring with New Carpet on Stairs. Master Suite includes Sitting area with huge Walk-n Closet. 2 Car Garage with lots of Cabinet Space. Outside Covered area, Great for Bbqing and Family Celebrations. Gas Fireplace in Living Room Plus Front Room. Washer and Dryer included in the Laundry Room. Very Nice Landscaping. Small to Medium Dog Ok. Background Check Required.

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE5857763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Spaulding Ct. have any available units?
5308 Spaulding Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverbank, CA.
What amenities does 5308 Spaulding Ct. have?
Some of 5308 Spaulding Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Spaulding Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Spaulding Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Spaulding Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Spaulding Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Spaulding Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Spaulding Ct. does offer parking.
Does 5308 Spaulding Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 Spaulding Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Spaulding Ct. have a pool?
No, 5308 Spaulding Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Spaulding Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5308 Spaulding Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Spaulding Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Spaulding Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Spaulding Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Spaulding Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
