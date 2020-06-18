5308 Spaulding Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Located in a very Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desired Crossroads Subdivision in Riverbank - Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Located in a very Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desired Crossroads Subdivision in Riverbank. Gorgeous Kitchen with all new Stainless Steel Appliances with Pantry. All New Wood and Tile Flooring with New Carpet on Stairs. Master Suite includes Sitting area with huge Walk-n Closet. 2 Car Garage with lots of Cabinet Space. Outside Covered area, Great for Bbqing and Family Celebrations. Gas Fireplace in Living Room Plus Front Room. Washer and Dryer included in the Laundry Room. Very Nice Landscaping. Small to Medium Dog Ok. Background Check Required.



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



(RLNE5857763)