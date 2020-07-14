Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access new construction package receiving smoke-free community

Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer. We have wonderful upscale one, two and three-bedroom apartments that are pet-friendly, so your fur babies are welcomed too. Imagine a fabulous home with LVT flooring, blinds, granite or quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range, washer and dryer and more. Our residents enjoy our refreshing pool, picturesquely landscaped ground and our great location to schools, parks, and shopping. Call to schedule your tour at our luxury Ripon CA apartments and discover your new home today!