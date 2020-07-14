Luxe Ripon

Lease Length: 8 months, 11 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 Per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bed), $800 (2 and 3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $100,000 in liability.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1 pet $500, 2 pets $750
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25 Pounds and under
Parking Details: Carport. Garages are already assigned to specific apartments.
Storage Details: Bike storage $10 monthly