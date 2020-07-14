All apartments in Ripon
Ripon, CA
Luxe Ripon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Luxe Ripon

1641 S North Ripon Rd · (209) 752-6341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA 95366

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1663-105 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 1663-607 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 1663-103 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Luxe Ripon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
new construction
package receiving
smoke-free community
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer. We have wonderful upscale one, two and three-bedroom apartments that are pet-friendly, so your fur babies are welcomed too. Imagine a fabulous home with LVT flooring, blinds, granite or quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range, washer and dryer and more. Our residents enjoy our refreshing pool, picturesquely landscaped ground and our great location to schools, parks, and shopping. Call to schedule your tour at our luxury Ripon CA apartments and discover your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 Per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bed), $800 (2 and 3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $100,000 in liability.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1 pet $500, 2 pets $750
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25 Pounds and under
Parking Details: Carport. Garages are already assigned to specific apartments.
Storage Details: Bike storage $10 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Luxe Ripon have any available units?
Luxe Ripon has 4 units available starting at $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Luxe Ripon have?
Some of Luxe Ripon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Luxe Ripon currently offering any rent specials?
Luxe Ripon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Luxe Ripon pet-friendly?
Yes, Luxe Ripon is pet friendly.
Does Luxe Ripon offer parking?
Yes, Luxe Ripon offers parking.
Does Luxe Ripon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Luxe Ripon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Luxe Ripon have a pool?
Yes, Luxe Ripon has a pool.
Does Luxe Ripon have accessible units?
Yes, Luxe Ripon has accessible units.
Does Luxe Ripon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Luxe Ripon has units with dishwashers.
Does Luxe Ripon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Luxe Ripon has units with air conditioning.
