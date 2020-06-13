Apartment List
/
CA
/
ripon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Ripon, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.
Results within 5 miles of Ripon
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
Results within 10 miles of Ripon
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 Tully Rd #134
3700 Tully Road, Modesto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated condo in Timberlake Gated Community! - Updated single story condo located on second level. This unit includes fresh two tone paint, new carpet and flooring. Kitchen has an electric cook-top/oven, dishwasher and comes with a fridge.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1005 Academy Ave
1005 Academy Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1389 sqft
Charming Modesto home move in ready! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in a park like setting located near North Modesto, nestled in peaceful cul-de-sac . Spacious bedrooms. Grounds are gorgeous! Extra large space for RV parking.

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ripon, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ripon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ripon 3 BedroomsRipon Apartments with Balcony
Ripon Apartments with Garage
Ripon Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAStockton, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CA
Antioch, CATurlock, CAPittsburg, CAMerced, CAManteca, CABrentwood, CAMorgan Hill, CAEast Foothills, CALathrop, CACeres, CA
Mountain House, CAOakley, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CAFlorin, CAJackson, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Los Medanos CollegeMerced College
University of the Pacific