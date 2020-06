Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready to move in. Open floor plan with Granite counters in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Large covered patio. Small dogs OK upon approval and additional deposit. $1375 per month + $1375 deposit. Call Elite Property Management for details. (760) 446-4300. Email eliteridgecrest@gmail.com. Text Only (989)303-3829. Property can come fully furnished for $1775 per month + $2000 deposit. Due to COVID-19 showings should be conducted virtually.

Virtual Showing: https://youtu.be/6X6HvW4Q4O0



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5644966)