Home
/
Ridgecrest, CA
/
225 N Florence
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
225 N Florence
225 North Florence Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
225 North Florence Street, Ridgecrest, CA 93555
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - * 3 Bedrooms
* 2 Bathrooms
* New Everything! Renovation just completed!
* Large Backyard
* Laminate Floors Throughout
* Solid Surface Counter-tops
* 1 Car Garage
(RLNE5840452)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 N Florence have any available units?
225 N Florence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ridgecrest, CA
.
Is 225 N Florence currently offering any rent specials?
225 N Florence isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 N Florence pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 N Florence is pet friendly.
Does 225 N Florence offer parking?
Yes, 225 N Florence does offer parking.
Does 225 N Florence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 N Florence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 N Florence have a pool?
No, 225 N Florence does not have a pool.
Does 225 N Florence have accessible units?
No, 225 N Florence does not have accessible units.
Does 225 N Florence have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 N Florence does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 N Florence have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 N Florence does not have units with air conditioning.
