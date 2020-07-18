All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 48 Schooner Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, CA
/
48 Schooner Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

48 Schooner Ct

48 Schooner Court · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

48 Schooner Court, Richmond, CA 94804
Marina Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo in Richmond.

48 Schooner Ct is close to Armistice Brewing Company, Anh Restaurant & Bar, Marina Park, Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park, John F. Kennedy High School, DeJean Middle School, Los Moles Beer Garden, with easy access to 580, 80, and 123.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/2 bath Condo
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Electric heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Double pane windows

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Pool&Spa
- Fitness center
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Flat fee of $150 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5910172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Schooner Ct have any available units?
48 Schooner Ct has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Schooner Ct have?
Some of 48 Schooner Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Schooner Ct currently offering any rent specials?
48 Schooner Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Schooner Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Schooner Ct is pet friendly.
Does 48 Schooner Ct offer parking?
Yes, 48 Schooner Ct offers parking.
Does 48 Schooner Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Schooner Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Schooner Ct have a pool?
Yes, 48 Schooner Ct has a pool.
Does 48 Schooner Ct have accessible units?
No, 48 Schooner Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Schooner Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Schooner Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Schooner Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Schooner Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 48 Schooner Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr
Richmond, CA 94806
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way
Richmond, CA 94806

Similar Pages

Richmond 1 BedroomsRichmond 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Richmond Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Pittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CASuisun City, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fairmede Hilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity