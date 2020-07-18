Amenities

Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo in Richmond.



48 Schooner Ct is close to Armistice Brewing Company, Anh Restaurant & Bar, Marina Park, Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park, John F. Kennedy High School, DeJean Middle School, Los Moles Beer Garden, with easy access to 580, 80, and 123.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/2 bath Condo

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Electric heating system

- Washer and dryer

- Double pane windows



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Pool&Spa

- Fitness center

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Flat fee of $150 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5910172)