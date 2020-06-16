All apartments in Richmond
350 South 29th Street.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:44 PM

350 South 29th Street

350 South 29th Street · (510) 417-4122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Richmond
Location

350 South 29th Street, Richmond, CA 94804
Cortez-Stege

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom house

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops

Large Living Room with tile flooring

Laundry Hookups

House has yard and off-street parking (driveway and garage!)

Call 510-530-1005 for more information
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 350 South 29th Street have any available units?
350 South 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, CA.
What amenities does 350 South 29th Street have?
Some of 350 South 29th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 South 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 South 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 South 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 South 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond.
Does 350 South 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 South 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 350 South 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 South 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 South 29th Street have a pool?
No, 350 South 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 South 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 South 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 South 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 South 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 South 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 South 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

