1015 RD N KINGS
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1015 RD N KINGS

1015 Road N · (310) 862-1703
Location

1015 Road N, Redwood Valley, CA 95470

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$2,975

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great, spacious ONE BEDROOM facing trees and with an ABUNDANCE of light! Nearly 1,050 sq. ft of EXPANSIVE space and an open layout for easy entertaining from the living room that flows to the dining room.The Gourmet Kitchen is great with its checkerboard design and gas stove and double ovens.There's even an XL stainless steel refrigerator.The Kitchen is also where you have a large side-by-side washer and dryer with tons of extra storage.The Master Bedroom offers beautiful light and a ceiling fan along with windows overlooking treetops.In the Master Suite you not only have a great selection of closets, but inside one is your very own desk setup!The Master Bathroom offers dual sinks and separate bathtub and large shower.There's even an XL storage closet and guest powder bathroom.Downstairs, you'll enjoy a great outdoor pool with plenty of chaises for sunny days.One parking spot in a gated security building And all steps away from shops, restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 RD N KINGS have any available units?
1015 RD N KINGS has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 RD N KINGS have?
Some of 1015 RD N KINGS's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 RD N KINGS currently offering any rent specials?
1015 RD N KINGS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 RD N KINGS pet-friendly?
No, 1015 RD N KINGS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood Valley.
Does 1015 RD N KINGS offer parking?
Yes, 1015 RD N KINGS offers parking.
Does 1015 RD N KINGS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 RD N KINGS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 RD N KINGS have a pool?
Yes, 1015 RD N KINGS has a pool.
Does 1015 RD N KINGS have accessible units?
No, 1015 RD N KINGS does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 RD N KINGS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 RD N KINGS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 RD N KINGS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 RD N KINGS does not have units with air conditioning.
