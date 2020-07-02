1015 RD N KINGS

Amenities

Great, spacious ONE BEDROOM facing trees and with an ABUNDANCE of light! Nearly 1,050 sq. ft of EXPANSIVE space and an open layout for easy entertaining from the living room that flows to the dining room.The Gourmet Kitchen is great with its checkerboard design and gas stove and double ovens.There's even an XL stainless steel refrigerator.The Kitchen is also where you have a large side-by-side washer and dryer with tons of extra storage.The Master Bedroom offers beautiful light and a ceiling fan along with windows overlooking treetops.In the Master Suite you not only have a great selection of closets, but inside one is your very own desk setup!The Master Bathroom offers dual sinks and separate bathtub and large shower.There's even an XL storage closet and guest powder bathroom.Downstairs, you'll enjoy a great outdoor pool with plenty of chaises for sunny days.One parking spot in a gated security building And all steps away from shops, restaurants!