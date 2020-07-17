All apartments in Redwood City
838 Boardwalk Place #304

838 Boardwalk Place · (650) 349-9300
Location

838 Boardwalk Place, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 838 Boardwalk Place #304 · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Condo Lifestyle Living! | 838 Boardwalk Place - Enjoy the beauty of the pool, lagoon and common areas. This spacious unit is located in Redwood Shores with easy access to Belmont and Highway 101. Don't miss the beauty of this place!

AVAILABILITY
- July 17, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Carpet / Vinyl
- Covered Parking
- Fireplace
- Patio
- Pet friendly
- Laundry Hook Up

LEASE TERMS = INCLUDE ANYTHING THAT IS INCLUDED IN RENT
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $2,975
- Deposit: $3,100
- Credit / Background Check Required

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Get your pen ready and get more information by calling our office today at 650-349-9300

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

FAQ’S
- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application

DRE#00365928

(RLNE5891544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

