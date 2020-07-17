838 Boardwalk Place #304

Amenities

Condo Lifestyle Living! | 838 Boardwalk Place - Enjoy the beauty of the pool, lagoon and common areas. This spacious unit is located in Redwood Shores with easy access to Belmont and Highway 101. Don't miss the beauty of this place!



AVAILABILITY

- July 17, 2020

- Tours by Appointment Only

- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathroom

- Carpet / Vinyl

- Covered Parking

- Fireplace

- Patio

- Pet friendly

- Laundry Hook Up



LEASE TERMS = INCLUDE ANYTHING THAT IS INCLUDED IN RENT

- 1 Year Minimum

- Rent: $2,975

- Deposit: $3,100

- Credit / Background Check Required



APPLICATION FEE:

- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo

- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult

- Each adult must fill out an application



INTERESTED?

- Get your pen ready and get more information by calling our office today at 650-349-9300



VISIT OUR WEBSITE

- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com



FAQ’S

- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application



