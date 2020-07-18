All apartments in Redwood City
Find more places like 530 Shorebird CIR 7101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redwood City, CA
/
530 Shorebird CIR 7101
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

530 Shorebird CIR 7101

530 Shorebird Circle · (650) 544-7011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redwood City
See all
Redwood Shores
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

530 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA 94065
Redwood Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Coming Soon...Premier waterfront ground floor location with water views from nearly every vantage. You'll love entertaining on your large wind protected deck with dramatic water views. You'll relish this popular Tern floor plan with a huge living room, dining area with a 3 sided window built-out, gourmet kitchen and two master suites on different sides of your home for extra privacy. You'll appreciate the new gleaming wood floor entry, new carpeting in living room, upgraded lighting, crown molding, raised baseboards, custom paint and much more, and did I mention those views? The resort complex features, clubhouse, two sparkling pools, two bubbling spas,boat dock and boat storage. Rent does include, water, sewer, trash and HOA dues.. You won't see any add-on to your rent here like all of the apartment complexes or other condo/townhouse complexes. Date to Compare. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 have any available units?
530 Shorebird CIR 7101 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 have?
Some of 530 Shorebird CIR 7101's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 currently offering any rent specials?
530 Shorebird CIR 7101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 pet-friendly?
No, 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 offer parking?
Yes, 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 offers parking.
Does 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 have a pool?
Yes, 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 has a pool.
Does 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 have accessible units?
No, 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Shorebird CIR 7101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 530 Shorebird CIR 7101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street
Redwood City, CA 94063
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave
Redwood City, CA 94063
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd
Redwood City, CA 94063
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy
Redwood City, CA 94065
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave
Redwood City, CA 94062
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St
Redwood City, CA 94063
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln
Redwood City, CA 94065
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street
Redwood City, CA 94061

Similar Pages

Redwood City 1 BedroomsRedwood City 2 Bedrooms
Redwood City Apartments with BalconiesRedwood City Apartments with Parking
Redwood City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CA
Alameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CAPalo Alto, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Redwood ShoresStaumbaugh HellerPalm Park
Redwood OaksCentennial
Friendly AcresOak Knoll Edgewood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity