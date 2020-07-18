530 Shorebird CIR 7101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub sauna

Coming Soon...Premier waterfront ground floor location with water views from nearly every vantage. You'll love entertaining on your large wind protected deck with dramatic water views. You'll relish this popular Tern floor plan with a huge living room, dining area with a 3 sided window built-out, gourmet kitchen and two master suites on different sides of your home for extra privacy. You'll appreciate the new gleaming wood floor entry, new carpeting in living room, upgraded lighting, crown molding, raised baseboards, custom paint and much more, and did I mention those views? The resort complex features, clubhouse, two sparkling pools, two bubbling spas,boat dock and boat storage. Rent does include, water, sewer, trash and HOA dues.. You won't see any add-on to your rent here like all of the apartment complexes or other condo/townhouse complexes. Date to Compare. Welcome Home!