Redwood City, CA
425 Oak Ave Main Unit
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

425 Oak Ave Main Unit

425 Oak Avenue · (224) 715-6676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Redwood City
Palm Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94061
Palm Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Main Unit · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1754 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
gym
parking
internet access
Unit Main Unit Available 08/01/20 $1400 to $2000 per room includeUtility-RedwoodCity - Property Id: 297490

Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.5 bath remodeled 2009), all utilities included (electric,gas,water,garbage,internet, washer/dryer use), 122sf (9'8”x12'7”) Rm B $1500; 136sf (11'9”x11'7”) Rm C $1600, 87sf (9'8”x9') Rm D $1400 (Private Bedroom furnished or unfurnished, ceiling fan; every two rooms share a full bathroom), 356sf (18'9”x19') master BR with private Bath and private entrance from back sliding door $2000 (furnished or unfurnished; a small refrig and a microwave could be provided if desired). Tenants share Living Rm, Dining Rm, family room with fireplace, kitchen with all appliances. Central heating & AC, carport parking spot $100 a month. One Occupant per room except master bedroom up to 2 people, No Pet, Non-smoker. 1 mile to Cal Train Redwood City station, walking distance to Grocery store, coffee shop, bank ATM, Gym, etc. Home photos shown are Staging Furniture. If interested, please call Hong's mobile phone 224-715-6676
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297490
Property Id 297490

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Oak Ave Main Unit have any available units?
425 Oak Ave Main Unit has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Oak Ave Main Unit have?
Some of 425 Oak Ave Main Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Oak Ave Main Unit currently offering any rent specials?
425 Oak Ave Main Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Oak Ave Main Unit pet-friendly?
No, 425 Oak Ave Main Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 425 Oak Ave Main Unit offer parking?
Yes, 425 Oak Ave Main Unit does offer parking.
Does 425 Oak Ave Main Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Oak Ave Main Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Oak Ave Main Unit have a pool?
No, 425 Oak Ave Main Unit does not have a pool.
Does 425 Oak Ave Main Unit have accessible units?
No, 425 Oak Ave Main Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Oak Ave Main Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Oak Ave Main Unit has units with dishwashers.
