425 Oak Ave Main Unit

Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.5 bath remodeled 2009), all utilities included (electric,gas,water,garbage,internet, washer/dryer use), 122sf (9'8”x12'7”) Rm B $1500; 136sf (11'9”x11'7”) Rm C $1600, 87sf (9'8”x9') Rm D $1400 (Private Bedroom furnished or unfurnished, ceiling fan; every two rooms share a full bathroom), 356sf (18'9”x19') master BR with private Bath and private entrance from back sliding door $2000 (furnished or unfurnished; a small refrig and a microwave could be provided if desired). Tenants share Living Rm, Dining Rm, family room with fireplace, kitchen with all appliances. Central heating & AC, carport parking spot $100 a month. One Occupant per room except master bedroom up to 2 people, No Pet, Non-smoker. 1 mile to Cal Train Redwood City station, walking distance to Grocery store, coffee shop, bank ATM, Gym, etc. Home photos shown are Staging Furniture. If interested, please call Hong's mobile phone 224-715-6676

No Pets Allowed



