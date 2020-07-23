Amenities

Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 bedroom 3.5 bath house remodeled in year 2009), all utilities included (electric, gas, water, garbage, internet, free washer & dryer use), 122 sf (9'8”x 12'7”) Private Room B $1400 (Private Bedroom furnished with tween bed/end table/desk/chair or unfurnished, ceiling fan; every two rooms share a full bathroom), Tenants share Living Rm, Dining Rm, family room with fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, Forced Air Heating & Central Air Conditioning, on-site parking space $100 a month. Limited to One Occupant per room, No Pet, Non-smoker. 1 mile to Cal Train Redwood City station, walking distance to Grocery store, coffee shop, bank ATM, Gym, Movie Theater, Dry Cleaner, Medical Facility and Gas station. Home photos shown are Staging Furniture. If interested, please call Hong's mobile phone 224-715-6676

