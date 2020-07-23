All apartments in Redwood City
Find more places like 425 Oak Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redwood City, CA
/
425 Oak Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

425 Oak Ave

425 Oak Avenue · (224) 715-6676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redwood City
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94061
Palm Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
internet access
media room
Available 08/01/20 $1400 Private Room B share bath include Utilities - Property Id: 324634

Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 bedroom 3.5 bath house remodeled in year 2009), all utilities included (electric, gas, water, garbage, internet, free washer & dryer use), 122 sf (9'8”x 12'7”) Private Room B $1400 (Private Bedroom furnished with tween bed/end table/desk/chair or unfurnished, ceiling fan; every two rooms share a full bathroom), Tenants share Living Rm, Dining Rm, family room with fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, Forced Air Heating & Central Air Conditioning, on-site parking space $100 a month. Limited to One Occupant per room, No Pet, Non-smoker. 1 mile to Cal Train Redwood City station, walking distance to Grocery store, coffee shop, bank ATM, Gym, Movie Theater, Dry Cleaner, Medical Facility and Gas station. Home photos shown are Staging Furniture. If interested, please call Hong's mobile phone 224-715-6676
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/425-oak-ave-redwood-city-ca/324634
Property Id 324634

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5976021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Oak Ave have any available units?
425 Oak Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Oak Ave have?
Some of 425 Oak Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
425 Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Oak Ave pet-friendly?
No, 425 Oak Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 425 Oak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 425 Oak Ave offers parking.
Does 425 Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Oak Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 425 Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 425 Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 425 Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Oak Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 425 Oak Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Franklin 299
299 Franklin St
Redwood City, CA 94063
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave
Redwood City, CA 94063
Brewster Place
600 Brewster Avenue
Redwood City, CA 94063
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd
Redwood City, CA 94063
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard
Redwood City, CA 94063
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St
Redwood City, CA 94063
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy
Redwood City, CA 94065
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real
Redwood City, CA 94063

Similar Pages

Redwood City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedwood City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redwood City Apartments with BalconiesRedwood City Apartments with Parking
Redwood City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CA
Alameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CAPalo Alto, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Redwood ShoresStaumbaugh HellerPalm Park
Redwood OaksCentennial
Friendly AcresOak Knoll Edgewood Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity