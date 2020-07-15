All apartments in Redwood City
23 Oakdale ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

23 Oakdale ST

23 Oakdale Street · (650) 802-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Oakdale Street, Redwood City, CA 94062
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Located In The Prestigious Redwood City Edgewood Park Neighborhood. This Natural Light Filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Feature 2080 Sq. Ft. Of Living Space With Lovely Foyer Entrance, Elegant Grand Living Room With Fireplace, Open Gourmet Kitchen That Looks Into The Large Family Room. Luxurious Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet Plus Bathroom With Dual Sinks. Double Wooden Decks That Enhances The Gorgeous Landscaped Backyard. Inside Laundry With Washer And Dryer, Massive 2 Car Garage With Ample Storage. This Home IS Great For Relaxing, Gracious Living, Or Entertaining. Close Proximity To Transportation (Caltrans and SamTrans), Recreation, Restaurants, Cafes, Shopping, Plus Quick Access To Major Commute Routes 280, 101, 82, Silicon Valley, Google, Facebook, Stanford University, And More! Lease With Or Without Furnishings. Roommate Situation and Pets Will Be Considered. Rent Includes Gardener And All Utilities Except PG&E! Virtual Tours Available Call Now For Details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Oakdale ST have any available units?
23 Oakdale ST has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Oakdale ST have?
Some of 23 Oakdale ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Oakdale ST currently offering any rent specials?
23 Oakdale ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Oakdale ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Oakdale ST is pet friendly.
Does 23 Oakdale ST offer parking?
Yes, 23 Oakdale ST offers parking.
Does 23 Oakdale ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Oakdale ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Oakdale ST have a pool?
No, 23 Oakdale ST does not have a pool.
Does 23 Oakdale ST have accessible units?
No, 23 Oakdale ST does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Oakdale ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Oakdale ST does not have units with dishwashers.
