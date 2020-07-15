23 Oakdale ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home Located In The Prestigious Redwood City Edgewood Park Neighborhood. This Natural Light Filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Feature 2080 Sq. Ft. Of Living Space With Lovely Foyer Entrance, Elegant Grand Living Room With Fireplace, Open Gourmet Kitchen That Looks Into The Large Family Room. Luxurious Master Bedroom With Walk-in Closet Plus Bathroom With Dual Sinks. Double Wooden Decks That Enhances The Gorgeous Landscaped Backyard. Inside Laundry With Washer And Dryer, Massive 2 Car Garage With Ample Storage. This Home IS Great For Relaxing, Gracious Living, Or Entertaining. Close Proximity To Transportation (Caltrans and SamTrans), Recreation, Restaurants, Cafes, Shopping, Plus Quick Access To Major Commute Routes 280, 101, 82, Silicon Valley, Google, Facebook, Stanford University, And More! Lease With Or Without Furnishings. Roommate Situation and Pets Will Be Considered. Rent Includes Gardener And All Utilities Except PG&E! Virtual Tours Available Call Now For Details!