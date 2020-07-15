All apartments in Redwood City
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

21 Birch Street

21 Birch Street · (408) 594-1160
Location

21 Birch Street, Redwood City, CA 94062
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$5,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. This is the largest unit in a Triplex located in the neighborhood of Mt. Carmel in desirable Redwood City. Close to parks, library, Caltrain, shops, HWY 82, 84, 101, 280. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer dryer, wine cellar (300 hundred bottle capacity), and a large back yard. Shared expenses: PG&E, Water, Sewage, and Garbage. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $5,250/month rent. $5,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Anthony and Louise at 408-594-1160 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Birch Street have any available units?
21 Birch Street has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Birch Street have?
Some of 21 Birch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Birch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Birch Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 Birch Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Birch Street offers parking.
Does 21 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Birch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 21 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Birch Street has units with dishwashers.
