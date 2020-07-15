21 Birch Street

Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. This is the largest unit in a Triplex located in the neighborhood of Mt. Carmel in desirable Redwood City. Close to parks, library, Caltrain, shops, HWY 82, 84, 101, 280. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer dryer, wine cellar (300 hundred bottle capacity), and a large back yard. Shared expenses: PG&E, Water, Sewage, and Garbage. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $5,250/month rent. $5,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Anthony and Louise at 408-594-1160 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.