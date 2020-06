Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City!

Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280. This lovely apartment won’t last long, please call for an appointment today at 650-368-7726.



No Pets Allowed



