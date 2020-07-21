902 North Catalina Ave.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel courtyard bathtub

One block from the beach, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Cape Cod stlye condo available for rent! - Situated one block from the ocean, this beautiful cape code style 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bath condo is available for rent. Recent construction with top of the line finishes, offers inviting and open floor plans surrounded by a courtyard conducive to getting to know your neighbors.



Kitchen: Stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel faucets & accessories, solid granite counter tops w/ full back splash, designer cabinetry with glazing & travertine floor tiles.

Bathrooms: Jacuzzi style soaking tub. travertine floors and shower walls. solid granite counter tops, designer lighting & fixtures

Walls & Ceilings are pre wired for wall mount flat screens

Subterranean parking garage with 2 parking spaces



Francisca Villas are located on the corner of Francisca and Catalina, 15 minutes to LAX, or freeway. This Gateway to Redondo Beach is perfect for those desiring designer finishes and a little more warmth, comfort and style than the standard home.



Small pets allowed with additional pet deposit.



To Schedule an appointment please call:

Daisy @ 310.370.1454



(RLNE2913206)