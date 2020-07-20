713 Meyer Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

This beautiful single family home has the most perfect floor plan, starting with a huge family room that opens to a grand gourmet kitchen. It screams quality from top to bottom with a chefs kitchen including stainless steel appliances, Jennair cook-top and granite counter tops all accented by cherry wood cabinets.

The master bedroom is a retreat in itself. Room has a cozy fireplace, large balcony, relaxing spa tub, his and hers vanities and a huge walk in closet. Grand double door entry opens to a bright entryway that is highlighted with phenomenal natural light blazing through the skylights. A formal sitting room, over-sized great room, dining room, and the gourmet kitchen are located on the main floor. All bedrooms are located on the upper level in this home, surrounded by an award winning school district.