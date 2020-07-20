All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 713 Meyer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
713 Meyer Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:23 PM

713 Meyer Lane

713 Meyer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

713 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful single family home has the most perfect floor plan, starting with a huge family room that opens to a grand gourmet kitchen. It screams quality from top to bottom with a chefs kitchen including stainless steel appliances, Jennair cook-top and granite counter tops all accented by cherry wood cabinets.
The master bedroom is a retreat in itself. Room has a cozy fireplace, large balcony, relaxing spa tub, his and hers vanities and a huge walk in closet. Grand double door entry opens to a bright entryway that is highlighted with phenomenal natural light blazing through the skylights. A formal sitting room, over-sized great room, dining room, and the gourmet kitchen are located on the main floor. All bedrooms are located on the upper level in this home, surrounded by an award winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Meyer Lane have any available units?
713 Meyer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 713 Meyer Lane have?
Some of 713 Meyer Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Meyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
713 Meyer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Meyer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Meyer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 713 Meyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 713 Meyer Lane offers parking.
Does 713 Meyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Meyer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Meyer Lane have a pool?
No, 713 Meyer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 713 Meyer Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 713 Meyer Lane has accessible units.
Does 713 Meyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Meyer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Meyer Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 713 Meyer Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles