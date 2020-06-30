All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 703 Avenue D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
703 Avenue D
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

703 Avenue D

703 Avenue D · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

703 Avenue D, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
3BD House with Bonus Room & HUGE Back Yard! Available Soon! - 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom House (Approx. 1,112 SF) Plus Separate Bonus Room (120 SF) in the Back Yard that you can use as an Office or Guest Room! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home with a Large Back Yard with Newly Constructed Outdoor Patio! Vinyl Fenced Front Porch, great for Children or Pets! Interior Newly Painted, Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living, Dining and Bedrooms! Kitchen Includes Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher & Refrigerator! Plenty of Built-In Storage Space, Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bathroom with His & Hers Sinks, Washer & Dryer, Large Private Fenced Back Yard, 2-Car Garage with Plenty of Driveway Parking, Lemon & Tangerine Fruit Trees, etc.! This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!

The Neighborhood: In South Redondo on "the Avenues." Quiet, Safe Neighborhood. Walking Distance to Tulita Elementary School, Beautiful Redondo Beach and Riveria Village, which Includes Many Retail Stores and Restaurants. Close to the Del Amo Fashion Center, Hermosa Pier, Palos Verdes, All the Amenities of the Southbay at Your Convenience - Everything is Just a 5-10 Minute Drive.

Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:
*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*1-Year Lease Term
*Tenant Pays All Utilities
*Landlord Pays for Gardening Service
*Dogs Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Deposit (certain breed restriction due to property insurance requirement)

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

Address is 703 Avenue D, Redondo Beach CA 90277. Between S Pacific Coast Highway and S Prospect Ave.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
323-639-0888 (Direct)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4105005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Avenue D have any available units?
703 Avenue D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 703 Avenue D have?
Some of 703 Avenue D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
703 Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Avenue D pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Avenue D is pet friendly.
Does 703 Avenue D offer parking?
Yes, 703 Avenue D offers parking.
Does 703 Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Avenue D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Avenue D have a pool?
No, 703 Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 703 Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 703 Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Avenue D has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Avenue D have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Avenue D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles