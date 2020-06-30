Amenities

3BD House with Bonus Room & HUGE Back Yard! Available Soon! - 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom House (Approx. 1,112 SF) Plus Separate Bonus Room (120 SF) in the Back Yard that you can use as an Office or Guest Room! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home with a Large Back Yard with Newly Constructed Outdoor Patio! Vinyl Fenced Front Porch, great for Children or Pets! Interior Newly Painted, Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living, Dining and Bedrooms! Kitchen Includes Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher & Refrigerator! Plenty of Built-In Storage Space, Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bathroom with His & Hers Sinks, Washer & Dryer, Large Private Fenced Back Yard, 2-Car Garage with Plenty of Driveway Parking, Lemon & Tangerine Fruit Trees, etc.! This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST!



The Neighborhood: In South Redondo on "the Avenues." Quiet, Safe Neighborhood. Walking Distance to Tulita Elementary School, Beautiful Redondo Beach and Riveria Village, which Includes Many Retail Stores and Restaurants. Close to the Del Amo Fashion Center, Hermosa Pier, Palos Verdes, All the Amenities of the Southbay at Your Convenience - Everything is Just a 5-10 Minute Drive.



Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:

*Application Fee $45 (Includes $5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*1-Year Lease Term

*Tenant Pays All Utilities

*Landlord Pays for Gardening Service

*Dogs Welcome with Pet Rent and/or Deposit (certain breed restriction due to property insurance requirement)



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.



Address is 703 Avenue D, Redondo Beach CA 90277. Between S Pacific Coast Highway and S Prospect Ave.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/



Edgar A. Macas

Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.

Property Manager

License #01351837

323-639-0888 (Direct)

323-207-8242 (Assistant)

edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com

www.casarealtyinvestments.com

www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias



No Cats Allowed



