649 South Prospect Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

- Downstairs unit

- Fresh paint

- Hardwood floors in common area

- Tile floors in kitchen, bathroom, & bedroom

- Updated kitchen

- Stainless steel appliances: electric stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher

- Private balcony

- Large walk-in closet in bedroom

- Onsite community laundry

- 1 carport space located at building 647 space A82

- Community pool, spa, gym, & tennis courts

- Utilities included: gas, water, & trash

- Pets under 25lbs okay with $500 pet deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.