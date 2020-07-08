All apartments in Redondo Beach
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
649 South Prospect Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:23 AM

649 South Prospect Avenue

649 South Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

649 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
- Downstairs unit
- Fresh paint
- Hardwood floors in common area
- Tile floors in kitchen, bathroom, & bedroom
- Updated kitchen
- Stainless steel appliances: electric stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher
- Private balcony
- Large walk-in closet in bedroom
- Onsite community laundry
- 1 carport space located at building 647 space A82
- Community pool, spa, gym, & tennis courts
- Utilities included: gas, water, & trash
- Pets under 25lbs okay with $500 pet deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 South Prospect Avenue have any available units?
649 South Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 649 South Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 649 South Prospect Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 South Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
649 South Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 South Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 South Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 649 South Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 649 South Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 649 South Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 South Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 South Prospect Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 649 South Prospect Avenue has a pool.
Does 649 South Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 649 South Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 649 South Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 South Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 649 South Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 South Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

