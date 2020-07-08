649 South Prospect Avenue

Amenities
- Downstairs unit
- Fresh paint
- Hardwood floors in common area
- Tile floors in kitchen, bathroom, & bedroom
- Updated kitchen
- Stainless steel appliances: electric stove/oven, microwave, & dishwasher
- Private balcony
- Large walk-in closet in bedroom
- Onsite community laundry
- 1 carport space located at building 647 space A82
- Community pool, spa, gym, & tennis courts
- Utilities included: gas, water, & trash
- Pets under 25lbs okay with $500 pet deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.