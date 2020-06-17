All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

620 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Ocean view condo.Resort style living complex with heated pool, spa and sauna. Nestled in a prime South Redondo Beach location, it offers ocean breezes and is just steps away from King Harbor and a short walk to Redondo and Hermosa beaches. .. The unit is a one bedroom/one Bathroom Furnished condo. 2 car parking in the same building. Tenants also enjoy full usage benefits at the neighboring Ocean Club which includes a beautiful gym, BBQ area, a lounge area & computer center . The AMENITIES THAT THE VILLAGE OFFERS; 2 POOLS, 2 JACUZZI'S, GYM and CLUBHOUSE . Direct access to bike path , Marina and Pier. Near by short walk to Restaurants , Bars and Market.....This is truly a paradise. Do Not Miss out on this beautiful condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 The Village have any available units?
620 The Village has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 The Village have?
Some of 620 The Village's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
620 The Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 The Village pet-friendly?
No, 620 The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 620 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 620 The Village does offer parking.
Does 620 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 620 The Village has a pool.
Does 620 The Village have accessible units?
No, 620 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 620 The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
